It was August 13, 2019 when Nadia Toffa she died of a serious illness. Although today three years have passed since his disappearance, all the people who loved her continue to keep her memory alive. At the forefront is his mother Margherita pizza who gave an interview to VanityFair.

There death by Nadia Toffa took place three years ago, exactly on August 13, 2019. The woman had discovered that she was suffering from a bad disease on 2 December 2017, while he was in Trieste to work for a service de Hyenas. After receiving the diagnosis of glioblastomaNadia fought with all her strength without ever giving up.

A few months ago, on the occasion of ainterview at “Vanity Fair”, Nadia Toffa’s mother released some statements about his daughter. This is how Margherita began hers tale:

In elementary school he attended a school with hearing impaired pupils, renowned everywhere for the approach that allowed the children to take them even to graduation. I remember that she was always trying to figure out how to help those who were weaker. She said to me: ‘Mom, I always run, perhaps because I will not be able to live a short time. I don’t want to get married or have children, my greatest love is destined to help others’. And she always invited me to forgive: ‘Sometimes – she repeated – whoever hurts is because he is ill’.

Despite the bad illness, Margherita was always next to him daughter supporting it in every single moment. To date the woman has said grateful because of this:

For the past two years I have always been close to her, at all times, and I am grateful to her for letting me do that. I was the only one. Despite the terrible illness, she told me about her life, she told me everything and made me stronger with her example of her,

During the interview, Margherita also released some statements regarding the Nadia Toffa Foundation. The latter is one onlus which supports the Research especially in the Ontological field.