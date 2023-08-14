4 years after the disappearance of Nadia Toffa, Giulio Golia, her colleague at Le Iene and her friend, remembers her with affection, like all those who loved her in life and continue to do so even today that she is gone. “Your presence is always alive in our hearts“. These are the words of the television personality who wanted to tell his pain for a loss that has left a great void in many people.

On August 13, 2019 family, friends, acquaintances, fans had to say goodbye to Nadia Toffa. One of the most beloved Hyenas lost her life after courageously battling a brain tumor diagnosed at the age of 40.

He inspired many people with his courage and his story, inviting those in his condition to never let go of hope. On the anniversary of her disappearance, many people wanted to remember her.

It’s been 4 years, but your presence is always alive in our hearts.

This the memory of Julius Goliath, Nadia Toffa’s colleague at Le Iene and a great friend of the TV presenter. A friendship that didn’t end with the death of the woman, which he wants to celebrate every year. This year with a series of photos and selfies, like the one in front of the mural that celebrates Nadia Toffa in Taranto. The city had given honorary citizenship to the journalist, because she had done so much for the Ilva issue.

In addition to the selfie in front of Nadia Toffa’s mural, Giulio Golia also published other photos, from when the two colleagues were together in the Italia 1 broadcast.

In the last image, the most intimate one, Nadia adjusts Giulio’s tie before going on the air. At the age of 40, the journalist sadly passed away due to a glioblastoma that she has always told with great courage.