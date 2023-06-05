For the first time in Storie Italiane, Nadia Rinaldi recalls the trauma experienced in 2014

Over the last few days, Nadia Rinaldi was a guest at Italian stories and opened his heart to Eleonora Daniele. For the first time, the famous TV personality recounted the drama he experienced in 2014. She At the time she underwent an operation due to which she risked septicemia. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Nadia Rinaldi is one of TV personalities most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Guest a Italian storiesthe program hosted by Eleanor Danielthe woman became the protagonist of unprecedented statements about his private life.

In detail, she told when, in 2014, she underwent a surgery for breast reduction. She herself explained that at the time she ran a serious risk: septicemia:

I’ve never told it because it’s not a pleasant thing. I had a tummy tuck following a major weight loss. I had a lot of breasts and, after the weight loss, they remained emptied, so it was reduced.

For Nadia Rinaldi thatthe bad memory is still etched in his mind, In fact, it is extremely difficult to forget him fright lived in those days:

So much skin was peeled off that everything reopened to me. From the mirror, I even saw the prostheses. The scar reopened, I was losing fluid and was going into septicemia.

Finally, in addition to the risk of septicemia, Nadia also told another story trauma always lived after the operation. These were hers words: