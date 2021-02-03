The 2020 Roland Garros was a before and after in the career of Nadia Podoroska (47 in the world ranking). Not only did he make her be the great revelation to the world but it gave her a confidence boost that transformed her career forever and that stayed to prove that it was not a stroke of luck but one of total talent.

Since then, he continues to talk and this time it is with another great victory: she beat the Czech Petra Kvitova, the 9th in the world, 5-7, 6-1 and 7-6 (9) and went on to the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic, one of the Melbourne WTA competitions. An excellent preparation for what will be the Australian Open that begins on February 8.

The 23-year-old tennis player from Rosario who achieved her second victory against a top 10, previously she had won Elina Svitolina the 5 in the world. This Wednesday, Podoroska sealed one of the best matches of her career taking into account her rival, Kvitova, who was a Wimbledon winner twice (2012 and 2014). In addition, she was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2019, defeated by Naomi Osaka in the final, and she was – a few years ago – the number 2 in the world. At this tournament, the Czech had arrived as the fourth seeded and having in her recent history a victory against Venus Williams.

On the way to Podoroska, she already beat the Belgian Green Minen and the British Francesca Jones. Her next challenge in the quarterfinals will be a duel against Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Argentina’s next rival is the 21-year-old tennis player who is ranked 21st in the ranking and who arrived at the tournament as the eighth seed.

The rest of the matches of the tournament that distributes $ 565,530 in prizes will be: Serena Williams vs. Danielle Collins, Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Sofia Kenin and Ashleigh Barty vs. Shelby Rogers.

The little girl started 2020 being number 250 in the ranking and broke all expectations and limits, becoming today number 47 in the world and reaching the semifinal of Roland Garros. She finished the year in the Top 50, the best place for an Argentine tennis player since Gisela Dulko in 2011 (37th). Not only was it the revelation of Argentine tennis, but it also gave an important space to women’s sports in our country and also in South America, and with a lot of projection.

JCH.

Look also