Nadia Podoroska (47th) arrived as a breath of fresh air for Argentine tennis. With an aggressive, solid and high-flying game, the Rosario impacted with her performances in 2020 and considered continuing like this this season, which had its first hit in Melbourne when it beat Petra Kvitova, world number nine. However, her adventure in the ATP 500 came to an end this Friday, when she lost to Czech Marketa Vondrousova (21st) 4-6, 6-3 and 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

La Peque, who had just won three games, including the multiple Grand Slams champion, went out onto the court with all the batteries on: he took the ball on the baseline, did not back down from the attacks of his rival and managed to make a difference when breaking, since he broke his serve twice on four, while he saved his serve four more times. 6-4 and first set inside.

However, in a very even match, Podoroska could not maintain precision in the fourth game, could not take advantage of the moments of superiority and ended up giving up the second set.

Thus, the definition was going to a third set. But, from the positive case in a worker at the Grand Hyatt hotel -which forced the suspension of the activity on Thursday to do massive tests-, the Australian Tennis Federation decided to alter the definition of the WTA matches and force a super tiebreak in case a third sleeve is needed, as happened to Podoroska.

There, then, the precision of the European was key: she quickly took a 7-1 lead that was impossible to discount for Argentina and that allowed Vondrousova to stay with the victory.

Already eliminated, Podoroska must change the chip as quickly as possible, since on Monday she will debut at the Australian Open against the American Christina McHale (82 °), in the first confrontation between the two. Then, in case of advancing, the Rosario could collide with the Croatian Donna Vekic (24 years; 32nd) and in an eventual third wheel with Sofia Kenin, defending champion and number four in the world.