Nadia Podoroska started the 2021 season with a clear goal. It was not a goal to reach a certain ranking or win so many games. The 23-year-old from Rosario considered taking advantage of the confidence boost that the second half of 2020 meant – in which she reached the semis at Roland Garros and got into the top 50 for the first time – to continue improving and growing her tennis every time plus. He stumbled in his first tournament of the season in Abu Dhabi (lost on debut); but it seems to have been reunited with his best version in Australia, where he already hit a bump and this Friday he will go for more.

After Wednesday’s resounding win over world number nine Petra Kvitova – her second against a player ranked in the top 10 in the WTA – the Small (47th in the standings) will collide with another Czech, Marketa Vondrousova (21st), for a place in the semifinals of the Yarra valley classic. This tournament is one of the three WTA 500 that are being played in Melbourne, in preparation for the Australian Open.

The game was to be played on Thursday, but it was postponed, like all the others scheduled for the day in that city, due to the case of coronavirus that was detected in one of the official hotels of the oceanic Grand Slam. It was rescheduled for this Friday, in the fourth shift of the Margaret Court Arena, around 00.30 in our country. And, as determined by the WTA for the matches of those three competitions from now on, it will have a special format: two sets and one super tie break to ten points, if necessary to break parity.

Podoroska will look for her fourth win in a row in the contest, after the victories against the British Fran jones (244th) in debut; in front of the Belgian Greet minnen (110th) in the second round and against Kvitova in the round of 16. Those celebrations have already allowed him to secure a small jump in the rankings and climb to 45th position. A victory against Vondrousova could allow her to break another barrier and break into the top 40 for the first time.

If she plays as she did against Kvitova – whom she clearly defeated in the second set and then beat her in the tie break in the third set, after lifting a 2-5 against with a mental clarity typical of a top-level tennis player – she has many chances. to take the victory and the pass to semis. You shouldn’t relax though.

Vondrousova is not an easy opponent. The 21-year-old Czech already knows what it’s like to win a title – she was crowned in Biel-Bienne (Switzerland) in 2017 – and she was 14th in the ranking in July 2019, the year in which she was a finalist at Roland Garros. In addition, he won the only duel they played in the past, in the first round of the French Grand Slam classification in 2017, in which he won 6-0 and 6-1.

Vondrousova, left, after losing in the 2017 Roland Garros final to Australian Ashleigh Barty. EFE / EPA / YOAN VALAT Forum

The winner of the duel between Podoroska and Vondrousova will be measured in the semis against the American Sofia Kenin, fourth in the ranking and champion in Australia last year, or the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (15th). In the other quarterfinals, the Australian Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, will be measured with the American Shelby rogers (60th) and Serena Williams (11th) will collide with her compatriot Danielle collins (46th).

The Argentine wants to get into the semifinals of the tournament, an instance that she reached for the last time last October, in her unforgettable passage through the Parisian brick dust, where she was one step away from the final when she fell to the Polish Iga Swiatek, then champion. And also continue to catch the pace of competition to get to the Australian Open in the best way, where he will have his absolute debut.

The “great” oceanic, which will be launched on Monday, will also mark another milestone in his career, because it will be the first Grand Slam that he will play without having previously passed through qualifying.

Podoroska is preparing for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam that she will play without first qualifying. Photo William West / AFP

Step by step, the Peque is breaking down barriers and although the season has just started, on the blue courts of Melbourne, it has already begun to fulfill that objective that was raised before the start of 2021: to continue growing and improving. This Friday he will go for more.

