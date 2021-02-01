Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska (47th in the world) defeated Britain’s Francesca Jones (245th) 6-1, 6-3 on Monday morning in the first round of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne. The Rosario, who had a great performance at the last Roland Garros and was the revelation of 2020, achieved her first victory of the year.

Podoroska will play in the next round against the Belgian Green Minnen (110th) and will seek a place in the round of 16 of this tournament that is played on hard surface and serves as preparation for the Australian Open, which will be played between 8 and February 21st.

Jones, 244th in the world, was born with Ectodermal Dysplasia due to electrodactyly, a rare syndrome that doctors told her would prevent her from being a professional player. But at 20 years old, she is willing to let her game and not her illness define her and a few weeks ago she managed to overcome the qualifying of the first Grand Slam of the season, which was played in Dubai.

“I have big goals to achieve and I want to change people’s perspective. Tennis has helped me and my goals and it has also helped me to be who I am on the court and I hope it continues to do so,” the British said in statements. made to the ITF for a report. Podoroska, who showed her best version, did not give her a chance.

The hug from Podoroska and Jones after the game on Monday. Photo: AP

Podoroska had started the season with a fall in the first round of the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 against Spain’s Sara Sorribes (66th).

Coria also advances

Federico Coria (92 °) took the first step in the Murray River Open by beating Moldovan Radu Albot (82nd) ​​by 7-6 (3) and 6-4 and now waits for the American Taylor Fritz (30) in his next duel in this event that is also played in Melbourne and works as a preliminary to the first Grand Slam of the season.

Juan Ignacio Londero (81) will also play there, who will make his debut against Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin (90 °).

For their part, Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos and Máximo González will compete in the ATP Cup 2021 that starts on Tuesday. The debut of the national team will be against Russia, one of the candidates for the title with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev as singles.