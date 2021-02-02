Nadia Podoroska took another step in the Yarra valley classic, one of the three WTA 500 that takes place in Melbourne Park as a preview of the Australian Open. Rosario, 47th in the world, defeated the Belgian 6-3 and 6-4 with authority Greet minnen, 110th, and advanced to the round of 16. Now he will have a more complicated challenge, because this Wednesday – around 2.30 in our country and televised by one of the ESPN signals – he will collide with the Czech Petra Kvitova, fourth favorite of the contest.

Argentina played a great game, as she had done in her debut, by beating the British Fran jones. He set the pace of play with aggressive tennis and was in control of the scoreboard for most of the game. He was only down at the start of the second set, when Minnen drew a 3-1 lead. However, he reacted in time and ended up sealing the victory in his second match point.

Podoroska, who after an unforgettable 2020 wants to continue evolving, was very satisfied with her performance in the first two rounds of the competition.

“I feel good, I’m happy with what I did. The game with Minnen was difficult to play because of the wind. Personally, I don’t feel that the court here is very fast, but the ball is. ‘live’, and it’s a bit difficult to gain pace because there are no long rallies. The serve works a lot and you have to be careful not to give away free points “, analyzed the Peque in a press conference after the meeting.

“I never played with her, but I expect a very difficult game,” she commented, recognizing the level of Kvitova, her next rival, who defeated American Venus Williams 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in the second round.

The Czech, a former world number two, occupies the ninth step of the WTA ranking today and is a player with much more experience in Grand Slams. He won two, Wimbledon 2011 and 2014, and reached the final on hard courts in Melbourne two seasons ago.

La Peque, meanwhile, has played two tournaments in this category and its best result is the semi-final at Roland Garros last year, which allowed it to get among the best 50 in the world for the first time.

“I expect a tough match,” Podoroska said of Kvitova, her next opponent, who beat Venus Williams. Photo AAP Image / Dean Lewins

The praise of a top 10

Podoroska is enjoying the best moment of her career and that does not go unnoticed by her colleagues. In the preview of the tournament, in a talk with Clarín, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, former world number one, had commented that the Rosario had what it took to continue rising in the ranking. And this Tuesday, it was the American Sofia Kenin, number four in the classification and champion in Australia last year, who gave her a compliment.

“I played with her a while ago. She is a great girl. She has a great game, she is a very difficult opponent. Really, I don’t know her very well or talk to her much, but I could see that she is a very kind and nice person. Also , a great player, “he commented.

The American also advanced to the round of 16 of the Yarra Valley Classic by winning 7-5 and abandoning the Italian Camila giorgi and could cross with Podoroska in the semis of the contest.

