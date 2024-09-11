Episode rightly condemned

The Gresini Team On Sunday he celebrated his home victory in Misano with Marc Márquez. For the first time, the Ducatis dressed in white in honor of the historic livery of founder Fausto have scored in the premier class after having only just missed success with Enea Bastianini in the 2022 edition concluded by the current official Ducati rider behind the winner Francesco Bagnaia.

On Sunday Marc Marquez took advantage of the rain that fell after a few laps to take the lead of the race and never let go, winning the second consecutive race after the success obtained in Aragon that had put an end to a fast for the eight-time world champion that had lasted 1043 days. For the owner of the team, Nadia PadovaniSunday’s was another great joy, another caress of fate after the grave mourning linked to the premature death of her husband Fausto, former pilot and founder of the team of the same name through which Marc Marquez relaunched his career by earning a contract as an official pilot in Ducati.

“An incredible emotion to see Marquez climb to the top step of the podium at Misano wearing a colorful suit like the one my husband used for his great triumphs in the 80s. A dream come true. He deserved such satisfaction for everything he did and gave to the world of motorcycles”declared Nadia Padovani interviewed by The Rest of the Pug. On Sunday, during the awards ceremony, as our correspondent also noted, there was no shortage of boos directed at Marc Marquez from the public that had gathered under the podium. Nadia Padovani commented on them as follows: “I didn’t like the whistles that some fans gave to Marc. It’s a gesture that also hurts us, as we are a team from Emilia-Romagna. We’ve been through a lot with the deaths of Kato, Sic and Fausto and We don’t deserve those whistles“.