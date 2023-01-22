The Gresini teamwith Aeneas Bastianini, they were the most exciting and beautiful surprise of the 2022. season. But now that wonderful fairy tale is over. The Beast’s four victories and third place in the drivers’ standings are a thing of the past. Now the young talent from Rimini has joined the official Ducati ea team Nadia Gresini – after having chosen with love and courage to carry on the team of the late Fausto – all that remains is to roll up your sleeves and start again from the new – at least half – line-up.

Alongside the confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio there was in fact the entry into the team of Alex Marquez. Inevitably, however, it becomes difficult not to think back with nostalgia to extraordinary ride performed by the Beast number 23, capable of leading the small Italian team to fight for the title against the factory Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia.

“Aeneas? I already started missing him when I said goodbye to him in Valencia but that’s the way it is – confessed Nadia Gresini in a nice interview given to Gazzetta dello Sportshowing that he does not have the slightest resentment towards the centaur from Rimini – they come and go and we are happy that he has landed in the official team, it is a pride for us to have brought him to those levels. Because there was the bike, the rider, but the team also had its weight“.

Bastianini is no longer in the team, but the good things done in an unforgettable year can certainly come in handy for the whole Gresini team in trying to play a season that, in terms of results, can at least get close to 2022. “Enea is an incredible guy. You see him and he looks like a puppy – concluded Mrs. Gresini – then he gets on that bike and becomes a beast. But at the same time it is very quiet. He doesn’t need pressure and we never put any on him. He taught us that yesand you have determination, and his is monstrous, you can get where you want“.