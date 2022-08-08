The “American Pie” movies arrived in the late 1990s and early 2000s to give the youngsters of that era a fun, racy story full of unique moments. With a star-studded cast, performers like Jason BiggsChris Klein, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, Alyson Hannigan and Eugene Levy garnered the attention of viewers.

Of all that group, who also stood out was Shannon Elizabeth, actress who gave life to Nadia, the exchange student who starred in one of the most iconic scenes of the saga in Jim Levenstein’s room (Jason Biggs).

Shannon Elizabeth after “American Pie”

Shannon Elizabeth in “American Pie”. Photo: Universal Pictures

After achieving fame with “American pie”, the actress was part of “Scary movie”, “American pie 2″, “Love actually” and more.

Her last return to the saga that brought her to fame was in 2012 with “American pie: the reunion”. While she has continued to perform as a performer, she has also been behind the scenes as a producer.

Poker: the hobby that has given Shannon Elizabeth good earnings

Leaving aside acting a bit, Shannon Elizabeth, now 48, has been dedicating herself since 2015 to an activity that has generated thousands of dollars: poker.

Beyond just being a hobby, she has been participating in Las Vegas tournaments on a regular basis. In fact, according to The hendon mob database, the actress has earned around $240,000.

But it is not only dedicated to this. In addition to acting and playing poker, Elizabeth is an activist. In 2001, she founded a non-profit dog and cat rescue center.

Currently, he lives in South Africa, where he also runs a conservation organization.

Shannon Elizabeth in South Africa. Photo: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram

How much do American Pie actors earn?

Actors such as Chris Klein, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Coolidge, Mena Suvari and Shannon Elizabeth, earned between $500,000 and $750,000.