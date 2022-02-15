The explosion of Nadia Delago it came at just the right time. While she is still chasing her first podium in the World Cup, on her Olympic debut she has already climbed to the podium by winning a beautiful bronze in Downhill, behind Sofia Goggia. Originally from Selva di Val Gardena, Nadia is a very sporty girl also in private life and is very close to her sister Nicol, who competed with her, who is older than 22 months and who so far was the one who had achieved the most important results in the family. Let’s find out more about Nadia Delago and her super active life even outside the track.