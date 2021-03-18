The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, together with Nadia Calviño, economic vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. EFE

Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz have different views on how to begin to dismantle the labor reform of the PP and the changes in the labor market promised in Brussels. The Minister of Economy believes that the starting point should be the reduction of the types of contracts. The Labor incumbent prefers another start: changes in collective bargaining or outsourcing. “From the beginning I have been trying to look to the future,” said Calviño, clearly referring to the fact that his priority is not to repeal the 2012 PP reform.

This Wednesday, Calviño explained that she will soon be the second vice president of the Government and that she and Yolanda Díaz, who will succeed her in the executive ranks, share “100%” the program of 17 reforms in the labor market planned to access the European funds. And that is true. After months of negotiations between the two departments, a meeting point was reached even in the orientation of the reforms. But that does not mean that all the differences have been ironed out.

Now the distance is in which will be the order of the day of the negotiation with the social agents to stop these reforms. “The priority is to boost growth, recover workers and tackle youth unemployment, and that means focusing on reducing the duality we have in the labor market. Reduce the number of contracts to three: a stable one, a temporary one and a training one “, answered the Minister of Economy in an interview on Onda Cero.

In Labor, on the other hand, they propose to start the conversations at the point at which the meetings with the UGT and CC OO unions and the CEOE and Cepyme employers were suspended in March 2020. This means resuming the changes in collective bargaining (prevalence of agreements and extension of expired agreements), subcontracting and unilateral changes by employers in working conditions following what was agreed in the agreement of the PSOE Government and United We Can on the repeal of the 2012 reform.

The Work plans coincide with the demands of the unions, which intend to negotiate these points, close a quick agreement and take it into law. The employers, on the contrary, defend that it is not the time to return to the March 2020 talks. Always closer to Calviño’s thesis – or Calviño to his -, the employers raised in the initial meeting last Wednesday that They prefer to start this round of meetings due to the new regulation of the ERTE, the reform of active employment policies, the SEPE or the plans to combat youth unemployment.

Based on the answers that Calviño gave yesterday, it can be deduced that the head of Economy was more in this position: “It is easier if we have a balanced approach, than if we focus on something in which it is more difficult to advance in the next few months ”, he added.

Regarding the plans that the Executive has to reduce the high temporality in the public sector, the still third vice president pointed out that her department is working with the Ministry of Territorial Policy, which is now directed by Miquel Iceta, and with the Treasury. However, she did confess to being frustrated with the autonomous communities because in 2020 they were transferred 16,000 million and 8,000 in this year and for the moment there has been no progress in reducing precariousness. Calviño was referring to the fact that 29% of public workers have a temporary contract. This percentage comes mainly due to the high weight of interns in the two main pillars of the welfare state: health and education, which present temporary employment rates of 41.9% and 29.1%, respectively.