The prospect of increasing the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) during 2021 has again received a blow this Thursday from the socialist wing of the coalition government. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has again conditioned this increase to the improvement of the economic situation, and therefore, to a framework of employment growth, as necessary requirements to agree on a new increase in lower wages. He has done so in an interview on Cadena Ser, in which he has also assured that this matter “has not been discussed or discussed” in the Executive yet, which places the freezing of the SMI for this year as the most important scenario. plausible.

These statements by Calviño are in line with those he has made in recent months and which reveal one of the main cracks between the two government partners, PSOE and United We Can. While from the socialist wing they condition the rise in the SMI to the consolidation of the economic recovery since it does not produce negative effects on the labor market ―as the Bank of Spain concluded in its last report―, from the Ministry of Labor, with the also Vice President Yolanda Díaz at the helm, they reject these restrictions and assure that it is at a time like the present, when the economic forecasts are more favorable, when a rise that equates the SMI with 60% of the average salary must continue to be projected. “We did well to be cautious in December (regarding the rise in the SMI),” said Calviño.

Despite the fact that from Labor they do not give the rise for loss, and refer to the report prepared by the committee of experts – whose latest draft recommends that the minimum wage be raised to a range between 1,012 euros and 1,047 euros in 14 payments from now to 2023―, there are already many strong voices in the Executive that contravene the increase in the SMI, at least in an immediate scenario.

The last one – before Calviño’s interview – was that of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, this Wednesday at a press conference with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Sánchez endorsed the arguments already made by different ministers to lower the temperature. “We are going to speak with the social agents, with businessmen and unions, but the main objective of the Government of Spain is to consolidate the economic recovery and the creation of employment,” said the president, conditioning a hypothetical new increase to the improvement of the Economic Situation.

Legislature commitment

On the socialist front, another of the figures who has positioned himself most strongly in favor of delaying the rise of the SMI has been the Minister Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, who, although she has not been against agreeing on a path of progressive growth, has It is conditioned that its effects are not harmful to employment. “We can discuss how it is distributed [la subida del SMI] in 2022 and 2023 or if incorporated in 2021 [una parte]. It is important to reach the commitment that it reaches 60% of the average salary, but also that it is compatible with job creation, “he said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

According to the data that is known from the draft in which the group of experts that Labor gathered is working, the rise in the SMI to that range between 1,012 euros and 1,047 euros in 14 payments between now and 2023 – currently they are 950 euros – would mean an increase of between 6.5% and 10.2%. Calviño, who has not entered to assess these figures, has recalled that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is the one that has increased the SMI the most, 30%, and that “it is committed to continuing to raise it throughout the legislature.”