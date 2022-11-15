The first vice president, Nadia Calviño, this Tuesday in the Senate. Kiko Huesca (EFE)

Inflation moderated in October to 7.3% due to the drop in electricity despite the 15% rise in food, the transport strike has been suspended with hardly any follow-up and the Government forecasts that the Spanish economy will grow at least 4.4% this year despite the uncertainty after more than half a year of war in Ukraine. However, national politics has returned to settle in the identity debate and the territorial crisis in Catalonia to the headache of La Moncloa and to the relief of the PP. The main opposition party has found an unexpected solution to its loss of reputation due to the slamming of the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary after four years blocking it in the reform of the crime of sedition proposed by PSOE and Unidas Podemos and the lack of clarity of the Executive on the modification of embezzlement in the Penal Code. The imprisonment of José Antonio Griñán, which is getting closer and closer, is another factor that greatly bothers the Government, which is silent about the granting of a pardon to the former president of Andalusia after his conviction in the ERE case.

In the midst of such a tidal wave, in which economic data is paradoxically the best asset against the attacks from the right, Nadia Calviño once again took up the whip and recriminated the opposition style of the PP. “What is your vision for Spain? They are so destructive and catastrophic that you don’t even know it yourself. Dismantle public services as is being done in Madrid? Fossilize State institutions as they are doing with the Judiciary? Go back to the conflict and destroy coexistence in Catalonia as they are arguing 24 hours a day? Behind their insults and attacks there is an absolute lack of a constructive plan for our country. And I sincerely believe that what they do not have is not a lack of shame either, ”the first vice president attacked in the control session in the Senate in a style similar to the one that already raised the socialist bench in Congress during a reply to the Vox spokesman, Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros.

The Upper House returned to focus attention without the need for Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo to fight in a new melee. The reason is that Congress has been lackluster this week, with parliamentary activity reduced to various commissions and the meetings of its bodies, much less showy than the plenary sessions. The PP wanted to take advantage of the occasion and made full use of it. Its spokesman, Javier Maroto, accused the government of being “capable of tampering with the penal code to the extent of those who have said they will attack the state again. The legacy of his government will be the disavowal of the judiciary and the normalization of lies, ”he snapped at Calviño in reference to the negotiations with ERC to replace sedition with a new type of“ aggravated public disorder ”. La Moncloa insists that there is nothing concrete regarding embezzlement, to whose modification the President of the Government opened on Sunday in an interview in The vanguard. “They lie to slip into us the crime of sedition and embezzlement at the dictates of the separatists. It is a betrayal, a humiliation and a contempt for Spain. And it is an incitement to crime”, added Maroto.

The dialectical exchange between Elías Bendodo, general coordinator of the PP, and Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, was also turbulent. The Number Three of the PP urged the senators of the PSOE of the communities of Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón, whose presidents Emiliano García-Page and Javier Lambán are against the sedition reform, to “avoid” what he called “cacicada”. “You intend to save several birds with the same stone. There will no longer be pardons with the ERE, because you consider that the ERE is not a crime. Speak clearly, are you already negotiating the lowering of the crime of embezzlement to reward the coup plotters in Catalonia and those guilty of the biggest corruption case in the history of Spain, which is the case of the ERE with the embezzlement of more than 700 million euros?” Bendodo questioned Bolaños.

“A disastrous management of Catalonia”

“We have presented a reform that standardizes the penal code with Europe, that facilitates police cooperation and reinforces judicial decisions,” argued the Minister of the Presidency, who reproached the PP for the government of Mariano Rajoy leaving “a disastrous, catastrophic management of Catalonia and incompetent.” “While you governed Spain, the Generalitat broke the law and the Constitution, as you still do today,” he added, referring to the veto in the Judiciary. “We are in solving the Catalan issue with dialogue, work and looking for transversal agreements. Against are the separatists, Mr. [Carles] Puigdemont, and the separators, that is, the PP. The same ones that governed in 2017″, stressed the socialist minister, who said goodbye questioning Feijóo’s leadership: “I ask those who rule the PP, also Mr. Feijóo, are we better off now or in 2017?” The president of the PP did not utter a word not even in the corridors of the Senate when journalists asked him about the refusal of the Seville Court to suspend the execution of the sentence of the Supreme Court on the ERE, which leads to Griñán’s entry into the jail.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Bolaños condemned “unmitigatedly” the crimes of the Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups (GAL), following the latest confessions by former Interior Minister José Barrionuevo in EL PAÍS. “The Government strongly rejects and condemns those events. I value the exemplary way in which Spanish democracy ended ETA, it was with the dignity of the political forces, with respect for the victims, accompanying the memories of all of them, and with the rule of law. All united we put an end to ETA and that is the best example of memory”, explained the Minister of the Presidency. Senator Estefanía Beltrán, from the PNV, regretted not having heard “voices of rejection” from the PSOE, the PP or the current government after Barrionuevo recognized the “responsibility of the State” in the “dirty war” of the GAL.