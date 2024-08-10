Seltsam sehen die Wesen aus, die dem Bus entsteigen, der noch vor der ersten Seite, gleichsam aus dem Off der Erzählung, in selbige rollt. Einer trägt Filzstiefeletten und graue Perücke; eine geht schleppenden Schrittes mit Koffer und Stock; beim dritten Wesen knarzt die Stimme, und die Ohren sehen aus wie aus Papier. Aber nicht nur das. Auch bringen sie unbekannte Geräte mit, die nie zuvor gehörte Töne von sich geben, eine Kakophonie ohne Sinn und Takt, aber mit ausreichend Schwung, um das Publikum in Bewegung zu versetzen. Ein Publikum, das bei genauem Hinsehen nicht weniger sonderbar aussieht als die Musiker: „Horn in der Hüfte / Huf im Gelenk / Rüssel verrenkt / Fuss auf dem Schwanz – der beste Tanz!“ Auch kleine Monster wie die bei Nadia Budde wissen, was eine gute Party ist. Und sie lernen, dass man nach durchtanzter Nacht vielleicht müde, aber mit dem schönen Gefühl beschenkt ist, etwas Besonderes erlebt zu haben.

Nadia Budde: “The band that nobody knows”. Peter Hammer Verlag, Wuppertal 2024. 32 pp., hardcover, 16,– €. From 3 years. Peter Hammer Publishing

Combined with the friendly smile that dancers and musicians always wear, it is this all-too-human ability to recognize that something particularly beautiful is particularly beautiful that makes Nadia Budde’s characters accessible even to the smallest of children. Enthusiasm is ageless. The fact that it is revealed in a world of experience that is actually reserved for adults, because children rarely dance the night away, does not diminish its infectious effect. On the contrary, this break with conventions brings a subtle irony to the action, which should also make children experience that there are sometimes other dimensions beyond the pure plot. There is a joke in the work in this apparently simple narrative structure, which is rare in picture books.

Drawn against the grain

The book is, as is often the case with Nadia Budde, born in 1967, a quirky mixture of poem, comic and story. Budde’s rhymes and onomatopoeias sometimes seem like products of chance (the title alone: ​​”The band that nobody knows”). It is hard to miss how rhythmic (even in the offbeat) and finely tuned they not only follow one another, but also relate to the images. The latter illustrate the text, but they also lead a cheerful life of their own that continues the story in its own right. Nadia Budde traces her joy in this way of working – which she once described as “word-image play” – to the lessons she took with Nanne Meyer, an early teacher at the art school in Weissensee. Text and drawings cannot be told separately.

It is no coincidence that the structure of the book is reminiscent of “Eins, zwei, drei, Tier”, Budde’s first work, with which the still unknown author promptly won the German Youth Literature Prize in 1999. Since then, she has created a series of other picture books that follow the tried-and-tested structure from then on. In “Die Band, die keiner kennt” the story also develops from a seemingly parodistic parade of characters who are clearly drawn against the grain – outlined with a black brush, Budde’s characters are again misshapen, spotty, bespectacled, with big ears and long noses. They undermine every cliché of good looks, but appear fundamentally likeable and no longer strange at all. They immediately recognize when they are faced with someone who is worthy of them. And so a fine (dancing) shoe emerges.