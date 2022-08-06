Honda announces the collaboration with the young Italian middle distance champion Nadia Battocletti. A meeting driven by common identities and values, which have marked the history of both and which continue to be at the center of future projects. Nadia at only 22 years old boasts a truly enviable palmarès in every discipline. Born in Clés in April 2000, her fate has reserved bread and a run for her since the early years of her life. And it could not be otherwise, father Giuliano is in fact a former champion of blue middle distance (and his trusted coach), while mother Jawhara Saddougui, has a past as an athlete on the Moroccan tracks.

Own like Honda, Nadia has made versatility one of her strengths. In fact, you have always successfully practiced cross, road running, mountain running and obviously track running, a terrain in which you have concentrated in recent years at an international level. Nadia has archived important results even before reaching the age of majority. Bronze comeback in the 3000 at the U20 European Championships in Grosseto, still as a student, at the World Cross-Country Championships among the under 20s she was the best of the European athletes both in 2017 and in 2019, then winning silver for teams at the continental review. In 2018 she won the gold under 20 at the cross European Championships, the first individual medal for a blue in the history of this event, replicated in the following season.

In 2019 won silver in the 5000m at the U20 European Championships, rewriting the Italian junior record of 3000 meters after forty years with a time of 9: 04.46. Last year she set the best national performance under 23 in the 3000m with 8: 54.91, beating the 5000m record several times, reaching the time of 14: 46.29 in the Olympic final in Tokyo, which earned her the second best. Italian performance of all time. In 2022 you posted your first ever Italian record, in the 3000m indoor with 8: 41.72, and then the one in the 5 km road race (15:13). Besides being one of the most promising Italian athletes, Nadia graduated from high school and recently moved to Trento to attend the degree course in building engineering and architecture. As Honda’s brand ambassador, she will be an integral part of both digital projects and initiatives and offline events, with the aim of reflecting her values ​​by conveying an open, transparent and positive image of the Japanese brand.