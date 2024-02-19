Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

After the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, expressions of mourning are banned in Russia. A party uses the circumstances to make a political move.

Moscow – The Russian “Civic Initiative” party says it wants a funeral march for the deceased opposition leaders Alexei Navalny and Boris Nemtsov. The party leader and former economy minister Andrei Nechayev published a scan of the application on his Telegram channel on Monday. Accordingly, he applied to the Moscow city administration for permission to hold a march in the center of Moscow with up to 50,000 participants. The event is scheduled to take place on March 2nd.

It is unlikely that the Russian authorities will wave the funeral march through. In the last few days, any mourning rallies for Alexei Navalny have been stopped. Since his death was announced, more than 400 people have been arrested at events of this type. Some of them were sentenced to fines and others to prison sentences.

Even if the Russian party's application is not approved, it is demonstrating a silent protest. “Citizens' Initiative” is not represented in parliament and is considered moderately oppositional. The “Citizens' Initiative” nominated war opponent Boris Nadezhdin for the presidential election in mid-March. This caused a sensation when it came to collecting signatures from supporters and, according to his own statements, received twice the number of signatures instead of the necessary 100,000. Pictures showed that people were actually lining up to sign for Nadezhdin. The election commission nevertheless prohibited his admission. The official reason she gave was allegedly incorrect signatures.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny continue to leave flowers and tributes at the makeshift memorial opposite the Russian Embassy in London following the opposition leader's death in prison in Russia. © IMAGO/Vuk Valcic/Zuma Wire

Opposition demonstrations have been banned in Russia for years under various pretexts. The most common argument is still the supposedly great risk of the corona pandemic spreading. This plays no role at major Kremlin events.

The Death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny caused international excitement and criticism. The 47-year-old died on Friday in a Russian prison camp in northern Siberia. His wife publicly accused Putin of murdering Navalny. Human rights activists also accuse the Kremlin chief of having caused the death. According to official information, he suffered a seizure while walking in the yard.

The also opposition politician Boris Nemtsvo died in 2015 when he was shot in front of the Kremlin in Moscow. Several Chechens were convicted of murder. However, civil rights activists believe that the real people behind the murder have not been prosecuted to date. (nz/dpa)