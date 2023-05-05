Nadezhda Babkina and Zaitsev’s granddaughter opposed his burial in the Moscow region

Russian singer Nadezhda Babkina expressed dissatisfaction with the burial place of fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev. Together with the granddaughter of the late Babkin, he will try to draw public attention to the problem and try to rebury Zaitsev at the Novodevichy cemetery. This was told to Lente.ru by the press secretary of the artist Sergey Ryabov.

“Nadezhda Georgievna, indeed, opposes the burial of Vyacheslav Zaitsev in the Moscow region, but the granddaughter of the deceased is the initiator of everything,” Ryabov said. – They will try to unite, to solve the problem with common forces. But first it will be necessary to collect a large collective application from the public, because the issue is delicate. And, of course, this maestro, the creator deserves a place at the Novodevichy Cemetery, so that people have the opportunity to come and pay tribute to the memory of the person who created fashion in our country and demonstrated it at the world level.”

Ryabov added that Babkina talked with Zaitsev’s granddaughter a day before the funeral, when it became known about the burial place. The girl was also unhappy with the chosen place.

“She was very close to her grandfather, admired him, studied all the best, and believes that he definitely deserves a place at the Novodevichy cemetery,” the interlocutor of Lenta.ru emphasized.

Zaitsev died at the age of 86 in a hospital in Moscow. The seriously ill designer, who celebrated his 85th birthday in March this year, was taken to the hospital with stomach bleeding.

Slava (Vyacheslav) Zaitsev is a Russian fashion designer, a native of the city of Ivanovo, a graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute. Sketches of the first collection, created by him for the experimental and technical clothing factory of the Mosoblsovnarkhoz, were published in the Paris Match magazine, thanks to which Zaitsev was recognized abroad. Zaitsev worked at the House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most, and also managed the tailoring factory No. 19.