Magaly Medina continues to be part of legal disputes. On this occasion, the host of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ has become the center of attention of the Peruvian show business after losing a defamation lawsuit filed by Nadeska Widausky. However, despite the legal problems between the two, the truth is that the former dancer stated that the journalist is an “example to follow”.

Along these lines, we tell you what the model declared, to whom Medina will have to pay 30,000 soles for civil reparation.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Vito reveals whether his daughter Kyara Villanela supports or rejects her facet as an influencer

What did Nadeska Widausky say about Magaly Medina?

According to the cheerleader for The Republic, Magaly, “as a woman, she is an example to follow, of perseverance and improvement”. However, due to their legal disputes, they do not have a good relationship.

“As a result of all these problems, and I am also involved in this, I think that she should consider being able to find out a little more about the people she (investigates) or her future ampays,” she said.

The former dancer was linked to known criminals. Photo: composition LR

Along these lines, he stressed that, currently, the laws are more rigid, so you cannot defame or verbally assault someone.

“One can no longer even insult anyone, because now the law is much stricter,” he said.

#Nadeska #Widausky #wins #trial #Magaly #considers #follow #model