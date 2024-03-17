Magaly Medina and Nadeska Widausky are legally at odds after the model filed a defamation complaint against them years ago. The process took a few years to resolve; However, the result was in favor of Widausky for the crime of aggravated defamation. The popular television host received the sentence of 1 year and 8 months of suspended prison for the crime and will have to comply with a series of rules of conduct.

Why did Nadeska Widausky denounce Magaly Medina?

In an interview with La República, Nadeska Widausky's legal team explained details of the legal process she faces against Magaly Medina. The model claims to have been improperly involved in a Medina program in September 2020, in which she was unfoundedly accused of participating in crimes and engaging in inappropriate behavior. These slanders led her to file a defamation lawsuit.

Widausky described how the ATV presenter's actions aggravated the situation. He explains that, in 2020, Medina spread a false report that wrongly linked her to a violent incident beyond her control. Subsequently, her professional image was affected when she was defamed in a report that labeled her in a degrading manner.

What did Nadeska Widausky say after winning the trial against Magaly Medina?

Judiciary ratifies sentence against Magaly Medina.

El Popular had a conversation with Nadeska Widausky after winning the defamation trial against Magaly Medina. “We are happy with my lawyer, this trial has lasted many years. I waited for many years for the resolution, but the important thing is that Justice takes time but arrives“, he said. Nadeska also assured that Magaly was arrogant at all times about the lawsuit: “She always minimized the processeven though, when he gave the first conference, not many cameras accompanied me,” he said.

What does the sentence against Magaly Medina say?

The Judiciary has issued an official statement informing that the appeal presented by Magaly Medina's defense has been declared. unfounded. After an exhaustive evaluation of the case, the competent authorities have ratified the ruling handed down in the first instance in August 2023. In other words, the judicial decision remains: Magaly Medina has not been able to annul the original sentence.

“For the reasons expressed, the senior judges that make up the Ninth Criminal Liquidation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Limadeclared the appeal unfounded.”says the official text.

“THEY CONFIRMED the sentence dated August 15, 2023 (…), which condemns Magaly Jesús Medina Vela for a crime against honor —aggravated defamation—to the detriment of Nadeska Widausky Galloto a 1 and 8 month custodial sentence, whose execution is suspended for the same term,” adds the PJ's statement.

What rules of conduct will Magaly Medina have to comply with?

Do not change the address indicated in the records, without prior notice from the court, nor leave the place (province) where you reside, without authorization from the court.

Go to the Biometric Registration and Control Office every 30 days to register your signature and corresponding fingerprint.

The payment of a 120-day fine at a rate of 25% of your daily salary, equivalent to S/1,050, in favor of the State.

