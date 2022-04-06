He said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The drama is taking more and more space from the interest of the Arab public, and its stars are achieving a wide spread due to the dramas they present, and in Lebanon we have great and distinctive energies, including Nadine Njeim, who achieved Arab stardom, as well as Cyrine Abdel Nour, so why don’t we combine them in one work in which I share the championship with them!”

Regarding the Lebanese women who Nader al-Atat likes to do in the field of singing, he confirmed that Myriam Fares “provokes him”, saying: “I would like to present a duet (joint work) with Myriam Fares, as she is an artist who looks only like herself, and was distinguished by her own look and the music she presents, so she provokes me. to offer a joint work with them.

In terms of the lyrical works that he presented, Al-Atat confirmed that his song “And your song” was more successful than his song “Ya Tarak”, as it received a great interaction from the audience, who participated in her dance challenge through social networking sites, pointing out that she “looks like him in her style.” lyrical”.

And about the song “Halt Fawda”, which was supposed to be collected in cooperation with the “Rotana” company for audio and video, he said: “The song was wronged in my opinion, because I gave it up to the company, and then withdrew this waiver due to the lack of agreement on the terms of the contract, but I hope to return cooperation between us in the future.”

And about his singing in the Iraqi dialect, and his duet with the Iraqi artist Nour Al-Zein, he said: “There is no doubt that the Iraqi song is an ancient song and is at the height of its spread now. Nour El-Zein in the song (Lost Memory).

The Lebanese artist also expressed his great influence on the pioneers of the Iraqi song, and added: “There are great stars who influenced Iraqi art and became legends, among them Nazem Al-Ghazali and Saadoun Jaber, and many stars like Hatem Al-Iraqi, Nour Al-Zein and others attract me.”

Talking about the comparison between the generation of artists today to which he belongs, and the generation of artists of the nineties who are still at the forefront of the art scene today, Al-Atat said: “The speed of spread, technological development and the large number of artistic productions that the scene is witnessing today are harmful in my opinion.”

And he added, “Before, the number of artists was limited, so we knew them and they were well entrenched in our memory, which is not the case today, where productions impose themselves on us through television, telephone and communication.”

Al-Atat spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the support he received from the Lebanese artist Assi Al-Hillani, saying: “Al-Hillani is like my big brother, and I have a special relationship with him. Speak so that I can listen to him.”

And about the song closest to his heart from the Al-Halani archive, he said: “There is a large archive of Abu Al-Walid, and among them are distinguished songs such as (Ya Mimi) and (Annie Mareq Merit), which I love so much and consider it the closest to me.“.

Al-Atat also expressed his opinion on what distinguishes his fellow artists from the same generation, such as Joseph Attieh, who said about him: “I love his energy, he is very active and his productions are abundant, and there is no doubt that his song (Lebanon Will Return) is one of the most prominent Lebanese national songs.” .

And about his colleague Saad Ramadan, he said: “I like to listen to him sing to the late Abdel Halim Hafez, and he succeeded in producing the romantic lyric line, and this was evident through his song (Shaw Mahsudin).”

As for his colleague Adam, he said: “He started singing since he was young, and he sang authentic tarab, and we were all happy with his talent, and since his release of the song (Khalas Al Damma) until today, he has imposed his presence on the artistic scene with distinguished works.”

And about Nassif Zaitoun, Al-Atat said: “Nassif proved his talent with his successful works, including the songs of his last album, and the song of the badge of the series (Al-Hiba) introduced him to the Arab world, and I wish him all the best.”

The Lebanese artist also addressed his colleague, Muhammad Al-Majzoub, saying: “There is no doubt that his song (Love of Love) achieved great success, and I called him to congratulate him on this success, and we play football together, and he is a good and loving person.”

Egyptian song

When asked about the reason why he has not presented songs in the Egyptian dialect until now, despite his constant communication with the Egyptian composer Walid Saad, he said: “I recently contacted Saad to present a joint work, and the Egyptian song is still imposing itself strongly on the Arab artistic scene, which is something I desire.” presenting it.”

And between the color of Amr Diab, Tamer Hosni and Mohamed Hamaki, Al-Atat confirmed that he finds himself closer to the color of Tamer Hosni, saying: “The plateau Amr Diab looks like nothing but himself, and Hamaki’s songs tend more to the techno style, so I tend more to Tamer’s songs, and what attracts me to him It is his introduction to the color of popular singing that achieves great spread among the people.”

He also expressed his great admiration for the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, saying: “Everyone who loves art and feeling is supposed to love Sherine, and I find great spirituality in her singing, and a high feeling beyond description. I love her song (Kadabin), which I hope to perform with her one day on The theater”.