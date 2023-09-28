Maneuver, 80 billion Superbonuses spread over the next 4 budgets: everything ends up in public debt

All as expected, la Nadef presented by the minister Giorgetti leaves no room for interpretation: it will be a maneuver, le State coffers are empty. Despite the growth in spending on Super bonus and interest on government bonds, in the 2024 budget law there will be funds for confirmation of the cut in the tax wedgethe start of tax reformwith the reduction of taxes for the lowest incomes, measures for families and funds for the renewal of employment contracts in the public sector, starting with healthcare. The space – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – will largely be recovered increasing next year’s debt. From a trend of 3.6% we move to 4.3%, which means 14 billion deficit maneuver.

Overall, the maneuver – reports La Verità – should be around 22 billion. “We are working for a maneuver characterized by seriousness and common sense and which maintains the commitments with the Italians” said Giorgia Meloni when announcing the green light for the update note to the accounts, the framework of the next budget law. “Enough with the waste of the past: all resources available will be used to support lower incomestax cuts and aid to families” added the prime minister, recalling that the state guarantee of up to 80% on mortgages for the purchase of a first home for young people will also be extended.

“We did the right thingswith seriousness and responsibility, in a context in which the re-discussion of the EU Stability Pact is underway” explained the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The best that could be done, according to the government, taking into account that the financial situation, partly inherited, is very difficult. But it must be taken into account that 80 billion in credits linked to building bonusesunforeseen, yes they will unload on the public debt in the next 4 years for 20 billion a year. Without spending on bonuses, the debt would have fallen by one point per year, to reach around 136% of GDP in 2026. Meloni responded to his ministers thus: “But do you realize that the your requests for this budget law they are worth something like 80 billion?”.

