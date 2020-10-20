Kolkata: In West Bengal, there has been a war between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). BJP president JP Nadda has said in Siliguri that the implementation of the CAA was delayed due to the Corona epidemic, but now this law will be implemented soon. On this statement of Nadda, TMC MP from Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra has retaliated.

What does mahua moitra say

Mahua Moitra tweeted, “JP Nadda is saying that CAA will be implemented in the state soon.” Listen to the BJP, we will show you the door before showing you the paper. ”Trinamool Congress has strongly opposed the CAA from Parliament to the road.

JP Nadda in WB – says CAA to be implemented soon Listen up @BJP – we will show you the door long before we show you our papers! – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 19, 2020

What did jp nadda say

JP Nadda accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal of following the “divide and rule” policy and expressed confidence that the next government in the state will be BJP. Nadda said, “You will get CAA and you are sure to meet.” Rules are being formed now. There has been some blockage due to corona. As the corona is removed, rules are being prepared. Very soon you will get his service. We will complete it.

BJP committed to implement it- Nadda

Nadda further said that after the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by the Parliament, the law has been made and the BJP is committed to implementing it. Nadda said these things about the CAA when the local people requested him to implement it as soon as possible. He said that North Bengal has a large number of refugees from East Pakistan.

Assembly elections are due in the state next year

It is known that the local people have feelings in favor of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA. Riding on this, the BJP has strengthened its hold in the region. In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP won seven of the eight seats in the region. Assembly elections in the state are to be held next year. The BJP has strengthened its position and established itself as the main opposition party. Mamta Banerjee is striving for a return to power. North Bengal has 54 seats in the 294-member state assembly.

