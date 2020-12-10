Highlights: Mamta Banerjee’s gift to the officials responsible for the attack on Nadda’s convoy

West Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee government has given a promotion gift to one of the three IPS officers on duty during the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda. BJP has strongly attacked Mamata Banerjee government on this. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the officer who should have acted on the attack on Nadda’s convoy has been promoted. This is a provocative step. It is a sign that those who attack BJP leaders will get reward.

In fact, a central deputation order was issued by the Union Home Ministry for the three IPS officers who were on duty during the attack on the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda. More than a fortnight later, the West Bengal government on Monday removed one from the post while promoting one of the three.

Rajiv Mishra received promotion gift

Diamond Harbor District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bholanath Pandey was transferred to the less important post of SP Home Guard, while the state Inspector General of Police (South Bengal) Rajiv Mishra has been promoted to the post of Additional Director General of Police in the same zone. At the same time, the third IPS officer DIG (Presidency Range) Pravin Kumar Tripathi is still posted there.

BJP Chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked in West Bengal

Home Ministry had taken this action

The Home Ministry (MHA) called three IPS officers (Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Kumar Tripathi) to serve on central deputation in view of the attack on Nadda’s convoy en route to Diamond Harbor for a program by Bharti Janata Party. . (input language)