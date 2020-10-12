The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates. Many big players from around the world including India are participating in it. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has a keen eye on this league full of wealth and fame. On Monday, he said that he has started taking samples of players participating in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Nada confirmed this by tweeting.

NADA tweeted from its official handle that NADA India has hired employees collecting samples in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already started dope testing of Indian and international cricketers participating in IPL.

NADA India had engaged sample collection personnel in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already commenced dope testing on Indian as well as International cricketers participating in IPL.@BCCI @RijijuOffice – NADA India (@NADAIndiaOffice) October 12, 2020

When asked by NADA Director General Naveen Aggarwal, he told PTI that the process of taking samples of players for dope testing has started a few days ago. I do not want to comment further. The IPL is being held in 3 UAE cities Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai and the tournament has almost covered half of its journey.

