Sebastian Korda, 20-year-old American and 213rd in the world, will face Rafa Nadal on Sunday in the round of 16 at Roland Garros after beating another Spaniard, Pedro Martínez, in three sets. The young man, son of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda, whom the Spaniard saw play on television when he was little, He admitted at a press conference that the 12-time French Grand Slam winner is his “greatest idol”, and made a very curious revelation.

“When I got older I named my cat Rafa in his honor, which says a lot about how much I love this boy”Sebastian said with a smile before knowing if the Mallorcan was going to be his rival. “I am praying that he wins. He is one of the reasons I play tennis.”

Korda he’s a fighter on the court and says it’s “just to see him (Nadal) play. He’s an incredible competitor.” “It’s just because of him that I have the mentality of never giving up. Whenever I play I try to be like him.”