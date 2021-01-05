Rafael Nadal he has written his letter to the Magi in which he asks “health for all”, because with it “we can continue to share defeats or victories by embracing ours”, says the Mallorcan tennis player. A video collects the images of Nadal writing his letter under the heading: “Dear Three Wise Men”.

“This year all, all, we have left our skin to get ahead,” recalls the winner of twenty Grand Slam titles. “We have fought to surpass ourselves and, despite the circumstances, be our best version,” he adds.

“By 2021 I ask you only one thing: Health. Health for everyone, so that we can continue to share defeats or victories by embracing our own.. Because the important thing is to have it to be able to celebrate life together. Because with her, we can fight and fight for our dreams, “concludes Nadal.

The 34-year-old manacorí has ​​several challenges ahead of him in 2001, including the Tokyo Olympics and surpass the Swiss Roger Federer in numbers of Grand Slams (20 each). He is also the big favorite to lift the Musketeers’ Cup for the fourteenth time in Paris.

His first challenge is the Australian Open, February 8-21, and he will also try to win some of the tournaments he has never conquered, such as the Miami, Shanghai, Paris Master 1000s and the Masters Cup.

1,000 euros for his shirt in a solidarity auction

Citizens will be able to bid until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5 for different items donated by footballers and other athletes, in the third phase of the solidarity auction of the AFE Foundation, in which a Rafa Nadal shirt has already reached 1,000 euros. All the funds raised in the auction will go to research projects promoted by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

In this third week you can bid on 18 items, among others, objects donated by tennis player Rafa Nadal, golfer Sergio García, FC Barcelona footballer Jordi Alba, Olympique de Lyon player Lola Gallardo, Mono Burgos, Atlético de Madrid footballer Amanda Sampedro or Hombres G.

In the absence of a few hours to close this phase, Rafa Nadal’s shirt already reaches 1,000 euros, that of José Luis Gayà of the Spanish National Team is at 350 euros and the T-shirt used by the G Men on their last American tour is 250 euros. Starting this afternoon, it will be possible to bid for another 22 items donated, among others, by Real Madrid footballer Dani Carvajal, Atlético de Madrid footballer Marcos Llorente, the swimmer Mireia Belmonte, the tennis player Paula Badosa or the boxer Joana Pastrana.

The initiative is sponsored by the Atlético de Madrid soccer player Virginia Torrecilla, and the proceeds will go to support research projects of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). “I want to thank the AFE Foundation and the Spanish Association Against Cancer for making this important auction possible for all of us,” said Tordecilla, who is fighting a brain tumor.