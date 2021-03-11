Rafa Nadal will not play next week in the Dubai tournament either. After confirming his absence in the Acapulco Tournament, the Balearic tennis player has also confirmed that he will not attend the United Arab Emirates Tournament, for which he had received an invitation.

Nadal himself announced in this way his withdrawal from Dubai Duty Free Tennis. “I would like to thank Dubai Duty Free Tennis for the invitation they have sent me. We had seriously thought about coming to play, but I don’t think I am ready to play yet. Once again, thank you very much to the tournament for the invitation and good luck with the competition. “

Nadal continues to recover from the back discomfort that already prevented him from playing in the ATP Cup and which he managed to cope with during the Australian Open based on a spinal infiltration before his third-round match against Cameron Norrie.

These nadal annoyances already They caused the Balearic tennis player to give up the Rotterdam tournament last week and also the Acapulco Mexican Tennis Open, where he defended the title and where he claimed that such a long trip was not good for his back ailments.

Nadal’s next return opportunity will be the Miami Masters 1,000 (March 24 – April 4), where Nadal does appear on the entry list and where he will look for one of the 1,000 Masters that still resist him. in the honors. In the event that Nadal does not play in Miami, the Spaniard could return already in the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 (April 11-18).