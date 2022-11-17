Rafael Nadal poses for a photograph with a group of privileged women who have gained access to the reserved area of ​​the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spaniard does it at exactly the same point at which half an hour earlier, his coach, Carlos Moyà, has analyzed for a small group of journalists the failed passage of his player through this Masters that ends with an aroma of melancholy. Nadal, on his way to 37 years of age and a father since October 8, when his wife María gave birth to him, affects the nostalgic discourse of recent times.

“As everyone knows, I’m getting older,” he says after beating Casper Ruud; sterile triumph, or maybe not. Two days before he had already been removed from the tournament, but the victory allows him to at least close the course with better grounds than he had a few hours before. Or maybe not at all. The Spaniard’s face reflects fatigue, not so much physical as mental. And, as he has been recurring in this year of glory and punishment, drastic ups and downs, he speaks and inevitably his reflections focus on tomorrow and on that day in which he will have to face his farewell. Emotions travel at a thousand an hour through his head: the improbable comeback in Australia, the rib, the left foot, the crudest Roland Garros, the abdominal, goodbye to Federer, the birth of little Rafael…

“If I will play the Davis Cup again? Although I would like to be everywhere, I can’t. I just can not. We’ll see if I can play it again one day… But I’m not sure about it. Of course I would, but the captain [Sergi Bruguera] he knows since the beginning of the year that I was not an option ”, he specifies; “If I represent my country, I need to do it with all the passion, confidence and spirit with which I did it in 2019. [cuando logró 8 de los 12 puntos que condujeron a España a la sexta Ensaladera]. And this year I don’t think I’ll be able to offer that level. I don’t know what will happen in the future, I’m getting older… I’d like to say goodbye to that beautiful competition by playing, but we’ll see what the future holds”.

Nadal wants to recover continuity. It was, after all, his priority objective this season. However, the parade has been dotted again with stoppages and absences. He says he has “doubts, which are good”, and appreciates having invoiced thanks to the victory against Ruud 200 points that, “at this point in my career, at some point they can help you for the ranking”. He also points out that his life “has changed a little” following the arrival of her first child, and that she can no longer make “unilateral decisions” regarding dates and trips.

The “incredible” old guard

This is how Nadal says goodbye, affectionate with the translator who has known him since he was 17 years old – “see you in January in Australia? I’m glad!” – and that when asked about the current circumstance of the ranking, which Carlos Alcaraz dominates with the lowest figure in the last 15 years, vindicates the old guard. “He puts into perspective all the things that Roger, Novak and I have done for so many years. It has been an incredible regularity for many years and year after year ”, he highlights; “that there are two or three players with those scores [hasta los 16.000 que logró Nole en 2015] seems complicated. What can happen in the future, I will see it as a spectator during the following years”.

Nadal, at his exit to the track.

Before he takes the floor, his coach, Moyà, has expressed himself with relative resignation. “Well, he ends up winning [un partido de tres]. It’s not bad… Obviously it’s better to finish like this, than not having lost all the games, ”he introduces. “Nothing was at stake, but at least he has shown his face,” he continues. “It has cost him, it is something that is not usual for him. he was training well [como así ha sido], but then you have to put it into practice in the game. And that is where she has cost her a little more ”, he adds; “It is not easy, but worrying, no. It is the last tournament of the year. Not long ago he was winning Grand Slams, so I don’t understand that it’s a level problem, but rather that for a year you go through better moments than others and now he has had to go through, perhaps, the least good one”.

The coach adds that he sees Djokovic as the favorite for the tournament and closes with a cryptic message about the tennis player’s physique: “On a day-to-day basis you see many things that make you understand others, that we are not in favor of exposing them, but obviously there are things that they are passing and that they can be improved. It is true that pain is more or less a time when it is good and that is going to be the most important thing for next year”.

LATIN AMERICA TOUR, REST, PRE-SEASON AND UNITED CUP AC | Turin Nadal flew back home this Thursday, but he will only be able to enjoy a couple of days off. On Monday, the Spaniard will take a plane to Buenos Aires to begin an exhibition tour that also includes stops in Bogotá, Quito, Belo Horizonte, Mexico City and Santiago de Chile. In five of the six cases it will be measured precisely with Ruud, and Alejandro Tabilo (87th in the world) will be the other rival. “I need to invest hours on the track, and this is going to help me,” he added. “At the same time, it will help me to recharge my energy batteries because the fans there are very passionate. I don’t know if it will be the last time in my career that I can play in front of them, ”she continued with the same tone that presided over her talk with the journalists. After this journey, Nadal will return to Mallorca to reunite with his family and then he will start the pre-season, for about a month to try to get in tune and land in Australia with guarantees. A priorithe Spanish -12 tournaments this season that is closing, 47 games- will only compete in the United Cup before the Open, which will begin on January 16 at Melbourne Park. In this mixed tournament, she will lead the Spanish team and play with Paula Badosa, the national female representative with the best ranking (13th) at present. On the other hand, the tennis player was asked his opinion on the pardon that the oceanic country has granted to Novak Djokovic, who initially could not cross the border until 2025, but who will eventually be able to return to the great Australian. “Tennis is better when the best players are on the court. What happened this year was a big mess, it was not good for our sport. But that is past. Roger [Federer] He doesn’t play anymore, I’ve missed many tournaments due to injuries and he [Nole] could not play there; now he will be able to do it again and that is the best possible news, especially knowing that right now it seems that the virus is more controlled throughout the world. So why not?” Nadal settled.

