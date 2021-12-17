Four months of absence, practically six without competing, are many months, too many, whatever the absent name is called. They are also so for Rafael Nadal, who knows like few others the stays in the reserve and also the secrets of returning. Nobody like him, bruises of all kinds on the chassis, to find the way back. In any case, the Spaniard is also made of flesh and blood, and on his return to the slopes he accused the lack of rhythm and gave in to Andy Murray 6-3 and 7-5 (after 1h 50m). Even so, the Mallorcan left with a good taste in his mouth because he passed the physical examination, and this Saturday (16.00, #Vamos) he will play the consolation match in Abu Dhabi against Denis Shapovalov.

In the desert night of the emirate, under 25 humid degrees and with the support of his friend the king emeritus from the first line of the honor box, Nadal burst in rigorous black to address a match whose significance went far beyond that of an exhibition . After all, the duel with Murray meant the first test with live fire after another forced and prolonged break, this time for the left foot and the happy Hoffa syndrome, old evil. After a couple of months rallying and increasing the volume of work at his academy in Manacor, the first real test came for him.

And the logical thing happened.

That is to say: Nadal is far from Nadal. Not physically – impeccable legs and muscle tone, fast in movements and with the force of the whip intact -, but in terms of precision (47 errors), cleanliness in maneuvers (misadjustments multiply errors) and the automatisms (vital in any sport, more so in one as mechanical and repetitive as tennis) that has obviously been lost on days off. However, the history of the reappearance of the Balearic (35 years) was about sensations, and despite the accumulated rust since he has a long way to go to rally and process the action in a more natural way, without thinking, these were positive.

Juan Carlos I watches the match between Nadal and Murray from the stands. ALI HAIDER (EFE)

From the outset, his foot passed the exam and then, from a purely competitive point of view, he played face-to-face against a Murray that was much more rolled and that offered practically no cracks. The 34-year-old Scotsman with a metal hip acted like an old fox. He demonstrated the tactical intelligence that has always defined his game and also that fierce facet that allowed him to get involved in the dance of the Big three. They both know each other inside out, so he squeezed out Nadal’s current deficits and tipped the game with two breaks: one to the sixth game and one to the eleventh of the continuation.

The Scotsman –134th in the ATP and quoted with Andrey Rublev for the trophy– put him to the test all the time and demanded him on each ball, knowing that sooner or later the duel would end up falling on his side; enjoying equally, because the British, reborn several times, it is another story of pure sports survival. Forced, Nadal countered him with the spirit that characterizes him, but screeched in the return and on occasions he was run over by the ball, with the peephole also to be adjusted. In any case, number six had a good impression.

“After not playing for so long, it wasn’t a bad game. The sensations are good ”, he valued at the foot of the track. “It is a pleasure to be here and to see the people, the spectators, after everything that is happening with the pandemic. I have really enjoyed it ”, continued the one from Manacor, who yesterday made official through social networks the incorporation of Marc López to his technical team. They both achieved Olympic gold as a couple at the 2016 Rio Games.

“I’m happy to see Andy play at this level,” said Nadal, who has been recognized by the rest of the tennis players on the men’s circuit with the sportsmanship award, for the fifth time in his career. “I am happy to have the opportunity to be with Rafa on the track, that he is back again,” the British corresponded, all self-love and determined to reengage with the elite after having undergone surgery three times. to repair the hip.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.