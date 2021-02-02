We had been so excited about the return of the official competition, with the end of the tennis player quarantine in Australia and with the presence of the public in the stands, that we had almost forgotten about the Main problem in Rafa Nadal’s career: injuries. His loss on the first day of the ATP Cup came to remind us that the world continues to turn in the same direction despite the pandemic. Nadal, with ailments in his lower backHe preferred not to jump onto the court and remained seated on the bench as a precaution. In theory, the discomfort is not serious, but it is inevitable to think how much they can slow down his way to the Australian Open, the major goal of this first part of the season. We will have to wait for events and, as always happens with Rafa, trust in his recovery.

The absence of the Spaniard forced to run the ranks in the team. Pablo Carreño inherited number two from Roberto Bautista and swiftly beat John millman In 77 minutes, by a double 6-4, while the Castellón had to make Nadal as number one to go back to Alex de Miñaur in a tough battle of 2 hours and 20 minutes, by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4. The doubles Carreño-Granollers finished the day with 3-0 before the difficult hostess. There is potential without Nadal.

The victory over Australia confirms the previous words of Rafa: “We are a good team”. And that Spain, which last year was runner-up, aspires to the maximum in the second edition of the ATP Cup, a competition created by the professional circuit in opposition to the Davis Cup by Piqué. To refresh memories, this tournament is not recognized by the federationsThat is why the captain is not Sergi Bruguera, but Pepe Vendrell, and that is why the team cannot be considered a National Team, but rather a combined team, nor can it officially claim symbols such as the flag and the anthem. With this explained, the event is attractive. And you want to win it.