It is September 9 in New York, year 2019, and the hands of the clock have already passed midnight. Rafael Nadal has just won his fourth US Open title and is politely approaching to apologize on the same asphalt of the Arthur Ashe court, the largest on the planet. This time he will not be able to attend on-site to the special envoys because he has decided to anticipate his return home and a plane is waiting for him. “I’m sorry, but I have to go now,” he says before leaving through a mouth, with a more than obvious limp and helped by the coach who accompanies him, Carlos Moyà. Previously, the coach had to lend a hand to the tennis player to put on his pants in the locker room. “Rafa couldn’t take it anymore, he was collapsed. He couldn’t even stretch his leg, ”he will explain later. That New York night, Nadal won. But he lived through hell for almost five hours.

On the other side of the net was a Devil blonde who pushed him to the limit. The same one that this Sunday (9.30, Eurosport) looms menacingly between him and the 21st Grand Slam trophy. It is Daniil Medvedev, the Russian who that day raised a resistance practically unknown to Nadal. “It reminded me of a boxing match, where the two of them hit each other and hit each other, and still everything is still standing there. It is one of the best matches I have seen in my life”, said Moyà.

Today, Medvedev is still the same Medvedev who barricaded himself in and caused that physical derision at Flushing Meadows, but even better. Since then, the current number two (25 years old) has continued to grow and perfect himself until he has established himself as the ideal intruder to end the hegemony of the three giants. Nadal knows this, aware that in order to prevail again and undo the historic tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic he will have to go to war again and take a step forward. That is to say, the Mallorcan, like that night (66 uploads to the network), only needs to be brave. The slightest speculation or getting into the mess would mean a sentence.

“In the final I will have the most difficult rival. He is number two, with an option to become number one. As is logical, he is already the present and one of those who are going to set the pace of the circuit for the next few years”, warned Nadal after drawing the semifinals on Friday. “What I know is that I have to play very well. From then on, it’s a special game in which I have to get the best of me because the rival’s level is going to demand it of me. I only hope to be prepared to compete and give myself some option”, added the man from Manacor, champion of the tournament in 2009 and who has a polarized relationship with Melbourne, the same place that framed his punishment for Federer – “God, this is killing me”, the Swiss expressed through tears at the anguish caused by crossing paths with the Spanish– and other much cruder episodes of his career.

Nadal and Medvedev on Friday during their respective semifinal matches. / WILLIAM WEST AND DEAN LEWIS (AFP / EFE)

There are six finals in Australia, two of them very bitter and the other two summarized in what could have been and was not. In 2014, the blow to the back that left him nailed against Stan Wawrinka and in 2019, the jolt from Djokovic, which inflicted his heaviest defeat in the final of a major (6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, in 2h 04m); also, the longest battle in the final of a Grand Slam (5h 53m), against Nole in 2012 and five years later a victory that practically slipped through his fingers (3-1 favorable in the final set) against the reborn Federer.

In any case, history also says that Nadal is, after the American Pete Sampras (77.8%), the player with the highest effectiveness (71.4%) in the grand finals (20 wins and 8 losses). “He is a practically perfect tennis player. But not only physically, but also in terms of mentality ”, observed Medvedev two days ago, the first player of the so-called new generation that he reached the final of a Grand Slam and that, in the case of raising the title, he would unseat Djokovic on the world throne.

“When I was eight years old I hit the ball against the wall and I imagined that Nadal, Federer or Djokovic were in front of me”, continued the Moscow man, who has invested 19h 04m in the route towards the arm wrestling with the Balearic, something more than his rival ( 5:29 p.m.). “I’m happy to be able to extend that rivalry a little longer and prevent any of them from escaping,” he continued, remembering that it was he, in September, who ruined Nole’s hypothetical party in New York, where he could complete the milestone of the Grand Slam. There, Medvedev raised his first major and continued a beastly sprint on hard court, posting 31 wins and just four losses since he won in Toronto.

However, that sequence also has a toll and the 45 games played since then have taken their toll on his body. These days, the number two has played covered in protective tapes and the physical factor can be decisive. In that sense, Nadal, who is going from less to more, arrived at the Open with hardly any preparation, but as the days have passed he has been getting fatter; yes, against Shapovalov he received the impact of the heat and the final stretch of the duel with Matteo Berrettini was long. “I’m not used to this pace and I was getting tired,” acknowledged the ATP number five.

The Spaniard knows that on Sunday – with no rain forecast for the final, 7:30 p.m. local time, then in principle an open roof – an ambitious opponent who does not shrink and who has no recognizable weakness will be next to the net. The Russian does not waver on any side and what can be guessed is a one-on-one between two of the best racket strategists. Few reinterpret on the fly like Nadal, and few have as many Medvedev solutions to get around the gaps. Neither of them forgets that night in New York – just before they collided in Canada, with victory for the Balearic Islands – nor do they avoid the two most recent precedents, both at the London Masters: 2019 and 2020. One for each, the last in Medvedev’s locker. In Melbourne, again a dog-faced encounter.

