Barcelona (AFP)

Doubts were strengthened about the participation of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, in the Roland Garros tournament, which was crowned 14 times, a “record”, with his announcement of his withdrawal from the Rome Masters 1000 tournament scheduled for next week.

Nadal, 36, who has not played a match since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open last January, wrote on his social media accounts, “I am sorry to announce that I will not be able to participate in Rome. You know how painful it is to miss another tournament that marked my professional career.” And my personality, given the great love and support of the Italian fans.

The “Matador”, crowned with the title of 22 major championships, continued, “Despite noting the progress in the past few days, several months have passed, during which I was unable to train at a high level, and the process of re-adaptation has its time and I have no choice but to accept it and continue working.”

And Nadal announced last April his absence from the Madrid tournament, which is also held on dirt ground.

The native of Mallorca hopes to set the record for the number of times to win major tournaments in the Roland Garros tournament, which will start on May 28, and to break up the Grand Slam partnership with his Serbian rival Novak Djokovic.

Nadal withdrew from the tournaments held in the United States last month on hard ground, and he also missed the courses on clay courts in Barcelona and Monte Carlo, to the Madrid tournament.

Nadal has suffered from several injuries in recent years, and he played Roland Garros last year, suffering from a leg injury, which did not prevent him from winning the title, then withdrew from the Wimbledon semi-finals a month later due to a stomach rupture.

The long absence from the stadiums for the former world number one led to his exit from the top ten list in the world rankings on March 20 for the first time since April 2005.