Rafael Nadal beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to claim his twelfth Conde de Godó Trophy – the Barcelona Open.

Nadal won by two sets to one – 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 – in what was an epic final that lasted three hours and 39 minutes. Nadal led Tsitsipas 5-4 in the second set and had two match points to wrap things up on the Greek’s serve. He wasted the chance and was then love-40 down on his own serve before coming back to lead 6-5. Tsitsipas held and saw out the tie-break to take the match into the third set.

Tsitsipas had match point on Nadal’s serve, but the Mallorcan came back to level things at five-all before breaking the Greek’s serve and then serving out for the win.