Sunday, January 7, 2024, 10:36



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Rafa Nadal will not play the Australian Open. “Right now I am not prepared to compete at the highest level of demand in five-set matches,” he declared.

The Spaniard, who had returned to the courts in Brisbane after almost a year without competing and who already felt physical discomfort in the last match he played and lost to Thompson, has issued a statement on his social networks in which he announces that he will not participate in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Nadal's official statement



«Hello everyone, during my last game in Brisbane I had a small problem in a muscle that, as you know, had me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I had the opportunity to have an MRI and I have a micro tear in a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that is good news. Right now I am not prepared to compete at the highest level of demand in 5-set matches. I return to Spain to see my doctor, receive treatment and rest.

I have worked very hard during the year for this return and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months.

Within the sad news for me of not being able to play in front of the incredible Melbourne crowd, this is not bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution of the season.

“I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the opportunity to play some games that have made me very happy and positive.”

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information