Rafael Nadal will not play in Madrid either. The Balearic tennis player will be absent from the second Masters 1,000 of the clay court tour because he is not yet ready for the competition and will postpone his debut on the surface to the next Masters 1,000 in Rome.

«As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia, at Psoas. Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation. The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately.” Nadal explained in a statement.

Madrid will be the seventh tournament that Nadal has missed due to the iliopsoas injury he suffered during the Australian Open, his last participation in a tournament this season and where he fell in the second round against the American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets. Since then Nadal, who will turn 37 in June, has been trying to recover from the iliopsoas injury in his left leg. He has been resting and has been on anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. This setback has forced him to miss Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​causing him to drop in the rankings outside the world’s top ten for the first time in 18 years.

Nadal’s intention, if all goes well, is to reappear in Paris. His absence from the capital tournament will prevent him from repeating the preparation he did in 2022 for his great goal of the year: Roland Garros. Last year he did play in Madrid, where he reached the quarterfinals, and Rome. In fact, in 2022 he barely played five games before Paris, but that was not an impediment for him to achieve his fourteenth title in the French capital.

In Madrid he defended 180 points, while in Rome he added 90 haul last year. The goal of the man from Manacor will not be so much to score points, but to pick up the pace of the competition before the big event of the year, Roland Garros, his best opportunity to score the Grand Slam number 23.