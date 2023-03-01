Injured since January 18, when his iliopsoas began to throb before falling against Macenzie McDonald in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal will postpone his return to the courts until April, the start date of the clay court tour. This was confirmed this Tuesday by the Spanish tennis player, who is giving up competing in the North American tour on cement, the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami, and will disembark directly on clay. Put to bet, thinks the Majorcan, better to do it for his fetish territory.

“It’s been a while since I communicated with you,” he addressed the fans through his social networks. “I took some time off, I started rehabilitation, the gym and physiotherapy, as the doctors told me. I want to prepare myself to return in the best conditions. It makes me very sad not to be there, but I hope to be able to see the American fans in the summer”, completed the Spaniard, after the Miami organization previously confirmed that he would not play the tournament through the mouth of its director, former player Tommy Haas: ” We wish him a good recovery and we look forward to seeing him here next year.”

More information

Nadal damaged his psoas, the muscle that articulates the movement between the leg and the hip, when doing a maneuver during the second round duel of the Australian great against McDonald. The medical report issued the following day confirmed that he suffered a grade 2 injury and specified that he would be out between six and eight weeks. About to reach the first section of the estimation, the champion of 22 majors He prefers to be prudent and prioritizes returning in optimal conditions to tackle the assault on Roland Garros. For this reason, he dispenses with Indian Wells and Miami —as of March 8 and 22, respectively— and has begun working on sand at his Manacor academy.

The tennis player, who will turn 37 on June 3, accompanied his statement with some images in which he was seen strengthening the psoas, the extensor muscle that has separated him from the appointments in Dubai and Doha, as well as an exhibition in Las Vegas with Carlos Alcaraz this weekend. On Monday, video from a fan at his academy offered a definitive clue. In it, Nadal was seen balling gently on the ground. Confirmed the loss, this last absence will finally last until April 9, when he begins the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

avoid all risk

His idea is to film these weeks progressively and then travel there to re-engage in competition. His sensations will determine if he participates in more or less tournaments on the tour on clay, being enrolled in Godó, Madrid, Rome and finally in Paris. The plan is fickle, with the aim of reaching the Bois de Boulogne with the maximum guarantees.

Meanwhile, this latest setback has penalized him in the ATP world rankings. At the moment, the Spaniard – matched with Novak Djokovic at the historical peak of his sport – has fallen from sixth to eighth position on the list, and renouncing the North American tour will lead to a higher drop. He will lose the 600 points obtained last year, when he reached the Indian Wells final, and everything indicates that he will disappear from the top-10; a relevant fact, since no player has remained for so long (910 weeks) among the 10 strongest on the professional circuit.

Last season, Nadal suffered a rib injury during his participation in the Coachella Valley, and then was unable to attend the appointment in Miami. He will repeat the loss in the second scenario, because today he prefers to avoid all risks. For a long time he has lived up to date in sports and any false step could be a hindrance to his interests. In total, his last period away from the slopes will stretch to two and a half months.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic -6-3, 3-6 and 7-6(1) to Tomas Machac in his debut this Tuesday in Dubai- is still pending government permission to participate in Indian Wells and Miami. The 35-year-old Serb and champion a month ago in Australia, impatiently awaits the resolution of the United States, where foreigners not vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be able to access until May 11.

Carlitos suffers a distension

This Tuesday it was also confirmed the extent of the injury to Carlos Alcaraz, who damaged his right leg during the final in Rio de Janeiro against Cameron Norrie. The 19-year-old Murcian and number two in the world underwent medical tests that confirmed that he suffered “a grade 1 hamstring strain.” According to the message issued on his networks, he will be “several days off” and, therefore, will not be able to compete this week in Acapulco, a tournament that he could not play a year ago either. If his body responds favorably to the treatment, his idea is to play Indian Wells, where the last edition lost in the semifinals to Nadal.

After that episode, the man from El Palmar, US Open champion, managed to triumph in the Masters 1000 in Miami, so he will rush to be present on the North American tour. Situated 245 points behind Djokovic in the ranking, there he must defend 360 points for the penultimate round in California and the 1,000 he obtained for winning in Florida. The Murcian reappeared two weeks ago after almost four months of forced hiatus, and raised the title in Buenos Aires. Then, in Rio, the muscular setback hurt him in a final that he had put on track, with a set and 3-0 in his favor.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.