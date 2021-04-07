Before traveling to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour, Rafa Nadal wanted to pay a visit to assess the status of the construction of the new sports facilities that will be part of the expansion of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

Throughout his visit, Rafa has had the opportunity to check the status of the 7 semi-covered clay courts, which are already in a very advanced state. Similarly, it has evaluated the progression of the fast surface indoor courts, as well as the new spaces for physical preparation, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition and sports medicine and the office area, which will be located within the new construction.

During the last months Rafa has been very involved in the decision-making of this important expansion and taking care of every detail so that these new sports infrastructures become a benchmark worldwide. The objective is that the extension can be ready by September, on the occasion of the start of the course in the Annual Program. Currently the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar has 140 players who live in the Academy and who combine their training sessions with their academic studies.

The new courts can also be used by all Mallorcan people who are currently part of the Rafa Nadal Club, a sports center for Fitness, Tennis, Padel and Swimming which was inaugurated in September and has a great reception from the local public.

After its expansion, scheduled for the next few months, the complex will have the following facilities:

– 19 outdoor fast surface tracks

– 15 open-air clay courts (7 of them will be built in a second phase)

– 4 hard surface covered courts

– 7 semi-covered clay courts

– 1 soccer field

– 7 outdoor paddle tennis courts

– 6 indoor paddle tennis courts

– 1 Padbol court

– 2 squash court

– 1 semi-Olympic pool

– 1 outdoor pool

– Fitness Center

– Spa and beauty center