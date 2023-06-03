Rafa Nadal has undergone arthroscopic surgery to control his left psoas muscle, which has kept him out of competition since January. The surgery was done in Barcelona by Dr Philippon, Dr Vilaró and Dr Ruiz-Cotorro.

This was confirmed by the staff of the twenty-two times Grand Slam winner and reigning champion of Roland Garros, where he has been missing for the first time since 2004. Nadal announced the forfeit from Paris a few days ago, during a press conference, where he also declared that next year it will in all likelihood be the last of his incredible career. “The evolution of the injury I suffered in Australia didn’t go as I would have liked – underlined Nadal, who will turn 37 tomorrow – and playing Roland Garros becomes impossible”.

Words and goals

The left-handed star was the victim of an iliopsoas injury in his left leg last January at the Australian Open and missed the entire clay court season, missing out on Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome, as well as Paris. “I’ll come back when I’m ready mentally and physically – added Nadal -. One goal could be to go back to playing Davis Cup and start 2024 well, with the guarantee of being able to be competitive in what could be my last season”. In reality, the Spanish phenomenon has made it clear that next year will indeed be his last season but only if he is still able to play at an acceptable competitive level, otherwise his adventure could already be over. However, attempting an operation is the umpteenth demonstration that Nadal does not want to leave any stone unturned and is trying everything to return to play and thus bid another kind of farewell to tennis.