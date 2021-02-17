Rafa Nadal arrives as a clear favorite at this meeting, Although this tournament will be his biggest challenge so far. The Balearic is in good physical condition after have overcome their back problems from the start of the tournament, in addition to having confidence for his last and overwhelming victory against Fognini. For its part, Tsitsipas arrives at the game with less competition rhythm since he advanced to this round without contesting his duel against Berrettini due to the loss of the Italian.