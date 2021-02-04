Rafa Nadal trains at the Rod Laver Arena to test himself and regain sensations after admitting that he had some back discomfort for which he decided not to play Spain’s first ATP tie against Australia. In fact, the Spaniard was ruled out on Wednesday for the second series against Greece, but when it was suspended all day on Thursday in Melbourne Park, due to the positive case of an employee of the Grand Hyatt hotel, where many tennis players stayed during the quarantine, now it is not certain that the winner of 20 Grand Slams will be out if the competition resumes, as it seems it will, this Friday.

Nadal did not have to isolate himself after knowing that health setback, like most of his colleagues on the circuit, because he was not at the Hyatt at any time, in fact he was not even in the capital of Victoria when the infected worker carried out his work at the hotel, as he passed the confinement in Adelaide, like Djokovic, Thiem, Halep, Osaka, Serena and Venus Williams and some other players.

As AS learned, there is no decision made on the participation or not of the number one of the Navy in the duel against the Greece of Tsitsipas (07:30, # Let’s go if it is celebrated), in which a single game won is worth them the players captained by Pepe Vendrell to be in the semifinals, even if they lose. This circumstance could influence, because the logical thing is that Pablo Carreño beat Michail Pervolarakis (24 years and 462º) in the world in the first game and there is also full confidence in Bautista and in the doubles of Carreño and Granollers, if it were decisive. On the other hand, if Nadal wants to be in the later crosses, it would not hurt to prove himself against Tsitsipas in a high-level match.