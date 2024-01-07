Tennis player Rafael Nadal will miss the 2024 Australian Open due to a new injury

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will miss the Australian Open 2024. He announced this on his Instagram.

The athlete reported that he received a new injury. “I had an MRI in Melbourne and it was discovered that I had a small muscle tear. It is not the same muscle that was injured. It's a good news. But now I’m not ready to show my best tennis,” Nadal emphasized.

Nadal has not been on the court for almost a year and returned to performances at the tournament in Brisbane. There he reached the quarterfinals, where on January 5 he lost to Australian Jordan Thompson.

Nadal, 37, is a career Golden Slam winner in singles. He won 22 victories in series tournaments, including becoming the Roland Garros champion 14 times.