Nadal advances to second round at Paris Olympics, will play Djokovic

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has reached the second round of the 2024 Olympic tournament in Paris. The broadcast was broadcast on website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In the first round, the 38-year-old athlete defeated Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6:1, 4:6, 6:4. The tennis players spent 2 hours and 30 minutes on the court. In the second round, Nadal will play against 37-year-old Serb Novak Djokovic.

Nadal is a two-time Olympic champion, winning gold in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and then winning doubles with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 2024 Olympics are taking place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians have been admitted to the Games as individual neutral athletes. A total of seven Russian tennis players are competing in the French capital.