A group of schoolchildren play under a porch in the Park of Princes and proudly wear their shirts: Ici c’est Paris. Indeed, this is Paris, autumn Paris, so the wind is blowing hard and the atmosphere is bleak. Clouds cover the city, gloomy and gray, and discharge when they feel like it, the rain comes and goes. Sure enough, this is Paris, but no Roland Garros, or at least not the one that is known because the story is radically different. The cold is pressing, there is no trace of the traditional queues on the Boulevard d’Auteuil (only 1,000 people are accepted in the enclosure) and the action takes place under a kind of accepted secrecy. There is tennis, yes, but these are the rules. Everything is different. And for some more than for others.

Keep reading