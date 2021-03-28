Everyone knows that the relationship between Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer is quite good, light years away from the one they both have, for example, with Novak Djokovic. But it is not about a friendship that is too close. The Spaniard made it clear during an interview they did this week on the occasion of an act of the Santander Group in Brasilia. “The truth is that we are not close friends” · Nadal said.

The world number three explained that he has frequent conversations with the winner, like him, of 20 Grand Slams, but that he does not tell him private things. “I would say that we are very good companions, above all, with the passage of time, our confrontations and our things in common. Our relationship has improved. But, for example, if my knee hurts before a game, I won’t tell him. “

Nadal explained that he talks to Federer quite a bit and, in fact, they had just had a phone conversation shortly before the aforementioned interview. “It is true that we can call each other at any time and discuss almost any subject. It’s funny that you ask me that question, because I spoke to him today. “