The usual “see you next year” didn’t appear in his last Instagram post, perhaps because deep down he knows that there might not be a next time. Rafa Nadal greeted the Australian Open fighting (and suffering, as always) last day, defeated by the American Mackenzie McDonald and conditioned by yet another injury. “I didn’t retire because I’m the reigning champion, it wouldn’t have been nice. I hope it’s nothing serious, because then it’s difficult to recover again ”, declared the Majorcan head-on at the press conference, before receiving another beating and learning the results of the MRI he underwent.

forced stop — The examination revealed a second-degree lesion to the iliopsoas muscle of the left leg, which will result in a forced stop of almost two months. “The MRI shows a second degree lesion to the iliopsoas of the left leg,” Rafa announced on Twitter. See also Rafael Nadal in Bogotá: everything is ready for the match of the tennis legend

“I will now have to dedicate myself to sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy, with recovery times ranging from 6 to 8 weeks”. Calendar in hand, which most likely means no swing on American hard courts, with consequent forfeits at the prestigious appointments of Indian Wells (where he defends the final) and Miami. The return should be scheduled in time for his favorite part of the season, on the occasion of the Montecarlo red (scheduled from 9 to 16 April). With physical and mental energies running out, will this be the beginning of the last ordeal?

