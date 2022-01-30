Rafael Nadal was overwhelmed with emotions after his second Australian Open title, which brought him to 21 Grand Slams. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated 25-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final in five sets.











,,A few months ago I wondered aloud whether I would never be able to play tennis at a high level. Now here I am after a five-hour final with my 21st title. It’s really unbelievable, I can hardly put my emotions into words. I will never forget the feeling I have now,” said Nadal after receiving his second Norman Brookes Challenge Cup from Jim Courier. In 2009 Nadal won for the first time in Melbourne, then after defeating Roger Federer after 4 hours and 23 The final against Medvedev lasted no less than 5 hours and 24 minutes, after the Spaniard came back from a 2-0 deficit.

Nadal thanked the crowd in Melbourne, who have shown great support in all his seven matches over the past two weeks. "Really, you will never understand how much your love and support does to me. Since returning to Melbourne early this month I have felt so welcomed and loved. That gave a lot of energy to go to the limit in every game and luckily I found that energy again today to come back from a deficit", said Nadal, who, as always, had nice words for his opponent. know what it feels like to be here as a losing finalist, because I've been through that often enough myself unfortunately. But you are a great fighter and champion Daniil, I'm sure you will win many more trophies in your career."

Nadal indicated that he will do everything he can to return to Melbourne next year. “I will continue to do my best to come back,” said the two-time champion in Australia. “A month and a half ago I thought it would be my last Australian Open, but now I have so much energy to keep going.”

Nadal also turned to Medvedev. ,,I know how difficult it is because I’ve been in that position a few times. I have no doubt that you will win a few more times here.” Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and then lost four finals.

