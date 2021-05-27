Paris (AFP)

Spaniard Rafael Nadal, ranked third in the world in tennis, celebrates his 35th birthday on the third of June, during the Roland Garros Open, where “Rafa” is considered the best candidate for winning it for the fourteenth time, and raising his record titles in the Grand Slam tournaments to 21.

“No one is invincible anywhere, this is the reality,” Nadal said after arriving in the French capital. This is the reality. This year, I lost at Monte Carlo and Madrid. I hope I don’t lose here at Roland Garros. What can be done to overcome this? I will not give advice to my opponents, I have to worry about what to do in order not to lose, and they have to do the same.

The Spaniard set himself goals at the highest level at Roland Garros, but as usual he only plans to achieve them “with daily work for the sake of continuous improvement”. The Spaniard presents himself as the favorite to win Roland Garros, despite the physical problems he suffers from, which caused his withdrawal from the championship in 2016.

And he continued: Luckiest or not, this is not the question: My goal is to be the best player. ”Since his first appearance in 2005, Nadal has won a hundred matches at Roland Garros and lost only two matches, against Sweden’s Robin Söderling in the 2009 semi-final round, and against the seed. The first Serbian Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, and announced his withdrawal before the third round in the 2016 tournament due to his physical problems.

Nadal said my worst memories were undoubtedly 2009 and losing to Soderling, but also 2016, when I had to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

Last year, Nadal Djokovic taught him a lesson in the final by defeating him with three straight sets (6-0, 6-2, and 7-5) to win the autumn edition when the rainy and cold conditions were not favorable to him.

With the title number 20 in the Grand Slam, and the thirteenth on Parisian clay courts, the record was equal to Roger Federer. Nadal pointed out that he did not expect to celebrate his birthday in the tournament here and he is a candidate to win the title.

Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have expected it, but if you asked me two years ago I might have said yes, I was suffering from so many physical problems that it was hard for me to imagine that my career would go on for so long.

He added: I kept hope, passion and physical fitness, despite having problems from time to time, and that allowed me to continue, and here I am today. With my ambitions for Roland Garros which is a very special place for me.

He added: We have to play and accept that there are people who are better trained than we are in managing sports, and smarter than we are in making the right decisions, so that our sport remains a global sport in the future.