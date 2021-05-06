Rafa Nadal was recognized for the second time as the individual athlete of the year by the prestigious Laureus Awards, in which he has already accumulated four awards in the different categories. “Winning Roland Garros and matching Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams has been an unforgettable moment. For me it means a lot to match my great rival, and at the same time, my great friend. It is something very special, after all that we have experienced on and off the track, “said the Spaniard after receiving the umpteenth recognition of his brilliant career.

Nadal, who won the Breakthrough Award for Great Appearance in 2006, the Sportsman Award for Best Athlete of 2011 and the Comeback Award for Best Comeback to Competition in 2014, said: “I want to express my deepest thanks to the Laureus Academy. I know I have had a fabulous competition, and probably the rest of the athletes deserve the trophy as much as I do, so I am very happy.

The winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards were announced at a digital awards ceremony broadcast from Seville. Among the highlights, the fourth Laureus award for Rafael Nadal and the second Laureus award for Naomi osaka, as well as the award for the soccer team of the Bayern Munich.

In addition to recognizing the best sports performances of 2020, and despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a new award was presented in recognition of the broad impact caused by athletes in society: the Formula 1 world champion Lewis hamilton He was chosen the winner of the Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award for his involvement in the fight against racism.

The star of Liverpool and Egyptian football, Mo Salah, was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award in recognition of his unique contribution over many years to the needy and less fortunate.

The Laureus Awards event was held this year in a new digital format, replacing the traditional awards ceremony, given the uncertainty around travel and social contact. In line with the Laureus Sport for Good approach, the 2021 awards recounted the inspiring stories of people who have worked tirelessly to combat the pandemic and highlighted the commitment of athletes who have used their influence to make a powerful impact in various conflicts and problems that go beyond the world of sports. One of the most famous Spanish actresses internationally, Paz Vega, was the host of the awards ceremony in her hometown, Seville.